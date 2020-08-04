How Washington will respond after deadly hurricane whips through N.C.

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Isaias continues to barrel North after leaving death and destruction behind in its path through North Carolina.

At least two people are dead, hundreds can’t return home, and hundreds of thousands are without power. The on-going threat of the coronavirus pandemic complicated evacuations and will do the same for recovery efforts.

President Donald J. Trump declared an emergency ahead of the storm, paving the way for Federal assistance for state, tribal, and local communities before the storm struck, in its immediate aftermath, and during the state’s long-term recovery.

Gray DC Washington Correspondent Kyle MIdura spoke with members of the state’s U.S. congressional delegation Tuesday. You can find his full interviews with Rep. G.K Butterfield (D-North Carolina), Rep. Greg Murphy (R-North Carolina), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) and Democratic Senate Candidate Cal Cunningham below.

