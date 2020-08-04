Advertisement

Honda recalls 1.6 million vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.
Aug. 4, 2020
DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

The problems were revealed in four recalls posted Tuesday by the government. They cover certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2020, Pilot SUVs from 2019 through 2021 and Passport SUVs from 2019 and 2020.

Honda has traced the problems to faulty backup camera software programming, water entering door handles, water getting into camera mounting holes, and defective instrument panel software.

Dealers will fix the problems at no cost to owners.

For more information about recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Administration recalls page.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

