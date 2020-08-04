Advertisement

First responders rescue kitten found under the hood after vehicle crash

First responders rescued a kitten Tuesday morning in Greenville
First responders rescued a kitten Tuesday morning in Greenville
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First responders ended up with a little ray of sunshine after a storm Tuesday morning in Greenville.

Police and firefighters were called to Greenville Boulevard near 10th Street for a vehicle crash.

Two people were taken to Vidant Medical Center for what appeared to be minor injuries.

As they were about leave, first responders kept hearing a small cry coming from one of the vehicles. They discovered a tiny kitten trapped in an engine of one of the cars.

The accident happened on Greenville Boulevard Tuesday morning.
The accident happened on Greenville Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters were able to save the kitten, who wasn’t injured.

Police say none of the people involved in the crash own the kitten, and they don’t know how it got stuck in the car’s engine.

