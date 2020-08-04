FIRE OFFICIAL: Storm destroys several trailers in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Fire officials say multiple people are hurt after the storm destroyed multiple trailers in Bertie County.

County government officials posted to Facebook on Tuesday morning confirming the damage was on Morning Road in Windsor.

We have a reporter on scene and are still working to figure out how many people are hurt. Our reporter says our crew has been kept away from the scene for the time being.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.