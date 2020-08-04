Advertisement

FIRE OFFICIAL: Storm destroys several trailers in Bertie County

Emergency officials say multiple people are hurt, but limited details are available.
Hurricane Isaias
Hurricane Isaias(AP images)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Fire officials say multiple people are hurt after the storm destroyed multiple trailers in Bertie County.

County government officials posted to Facebook on Tuesday morning confirming the damage was on Morning Road in Windsor.

We have a reporter on scene and are still working to figure out how many people are hurt. Our reporter says our crew has been kept away from the scene for the time being.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

30 displaced after Surf City condos catch fire overnight

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Crews responded to a fire in Surf City after Hurricane Isaias ripped through the area.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Isaias racing across Eastern NC this morning

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
We'll peak in the mid 90s with scattered afternoon storms Friday.

Local

Multiple traffic signals out in Greenville due to power outages

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Multiple traffic signals are out in Greenville due to power outages.

Local

Tree falls on home in Grifton

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A tree fell on a home in Pitt County as Tropical Storm Isaias rolled through.

Latest News

Local

Tropical Storm Isaias: Jacksonville update

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jacksonville residents should use caution when driving on streets as crews will be working to clear obstructions Tuesday morning.

Weather

Isaias moving out of Eastern NC; Winds trending down through the morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Isaias will get close to hurricane strength as it approaches the Carolinas. Wind speeds around the center of the storm will range between 60-70 mph as it arrives in Eastern N.C.

Hurricane

Hurricane Isaias causing flooding in New Bern

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Hurricane Isaias is causing some flooding in downtown New Bern.

Hurricane

Thousands still without power across Eastern North Carolina

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Thousands without power in the state during Hurricane Isaias

News

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall near Ocean Isle NC

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Hurricane Isaias has made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Crime

D.A. rules Duplin County officer involved shooting justified

Updated: 11 hours ago
The District Attorney for Duplin County has ruled the shooting death of Wilmington man in Calypso last May by a Duplin County deputy to be justified.