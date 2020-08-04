Burger King worker fatally shot after dispute over food delay in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/CNN) - A Florida man faces several charges, including first-degree murder, after deputies say he shot and killed a Burger King worker after accusations the drive-thru line took too long.

Workers at a Burger King in Orlando, Florida, thought a drive-thru dispute was settled after they refunded an angry customer’s money, but a few minutes later, 22-year-old employee Desmond Joshua Jr. was dead.

“No parent should have to bury a child period but especially over some foolishness like this, over a sandwich. To lose his life just when he’s beginning to start his life,” said family friend Tammi Tilman-Edwards.

Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/WESH/Hearst/CNN)

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident began Saturday night when a woman became upset that the drive-thru line at Burger King was taking too long. She got a refund and left, but the arrest affidavit says she returned a few minutes later with 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes.

Rodriguez-Tormes demanded to fight Joshua, who was working at the drive-thru, according to authorities. The arrest report states the suspect was heard saying, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.” Eventually, Joshua was fatally shot.

Deputies say Rodriguez-Tormes and the woman drove to a house about two miles away, where they were found and detained.

The shooting has left those who knew Joshua with many questions.

“Burger King was a stepping stone for him to move on to bigger things, and to see his life just get cut down at 22,” Tilman-Edwards said. “I just - why, why? It was resolved. Why?”

