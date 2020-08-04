ALERT: Technical difficulties. Can’t find WITN? Stream here

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Isaias has not been kind to us. Early this morning, we had some storm-related technical problems that knocked us off the air. We are still available to Suddenlink customers, but if you are an over-the-air or any other cable customer, you likely can’t see us. We will be investigating the problem as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, please stream our newscast here or on our app and keep yourselves and your families safe!

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.