30 displaced after Surf City condos catch fire overnight

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Crews responded to a fire in Surf City after Hurricane Isaias ripped through the area.

The fire happened at the Surf Condos in Surf City. Our sister station in Wilmington WECT says about 30 people were displaced from their homes just before midnight.

Pender County didn’t set up emergency shelters ahead of the storm. The town is now working to find shelter for those residents.

