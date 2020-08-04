132,000 without power in the state during Hurricane Isaias

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people in North Carolina are now experiencing power outages since Hurricane Isaias started toward Eastern Carolina.

The largest outage being reported is in New Hanvover County with 73,000 households in the dark. There are nearly 38,000 thousand people in Brunswick county without power as well. Nearly 10,000 people in Pender County are without electricity and another 3,000 without power in Sampson County. Those are the counties reporting the largest power outage numbers.

In Duplin County, 1,200 residents have lost power and nearly 5,000 people in Onslow County are also without electricity and these numbers are growing.

Duke energy leaders said, as part of hurricane planning, Thousands of Duke Energy crews are on stand-by to respond to power outages caused by Hurricane Isaias.

More than 300 Duke Energy workers traveled from Duke’s Midwest service territory and an extra 300 workers will travel from Florida on Tuesday to help crews with power restoration if its needed.

The workers will be deployed to the hardest hit areas affected by the storm.

Below is a break-down of outages county-by-county:

Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative

4,009 member(s) affected.

Four County Electric Membership Corporation

7,370 member(s) affected.

Duplin (NC): 1,599

Onslow (NC): 71

Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Corporation

22,073 member(s) affected.

Jones (NC): 8

Onslow (NC): 17,023

Duplin (NC): 50

Pender (NC): 4,992

Tideland Electric Membership Corporation

227 member(s) affected.

Beaufort (NC): 95

Hyde (NC): 39

Pamlico (NC): 93

Duke Energy:

Beaufort: 11

Carteret 282

Craven 170

Duplin 1,212

Jones 337

Lenoir 1,206

Onslow 2,066

You can also check out the Ready NC website for additional outages at https://www.readync.org/stay-informed/power-outages

