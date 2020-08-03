Update as of 11 am: Isaias avoids hurricane strength as of now

Tropical Storm Warnings and Watches:

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for all counties in eastern N.C..

Storm Surge Watches issued for coastal Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Hyde, Onslow and Pamlico counties.

Flash Flood Watch issued for counties along and west of highway 17.

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when a tropical cyclone containing winds of 39 to 73 mph or higher poses a possible threat.

Potential Impacts (based on latest track):

The NHC has continued to keep the track over the I-95 corridor and areas slightly east of the interstate. The potential impacts for eastern Carolina are becoming pretty well defined with only slight adjustments expected before landfall Monday night.

Timing:

The timing of the greatest impacts for Eastern NC will be from midnight Monday night through 10am Tuesday. Because of the quick moving nature of the storm, it should be exiting N.C. by midday Tuesday.

Wind & Rain:

The latest track puts the heaviest rainfall over the I-95 corridor. Communities within 50 miles of the interstate will see rainfall between 3 to 6 inches of rain. Coastal ENC will see rainfall totals between 1 to 3 inches. While the heaviest rain has shifted west, the winds will remain for all counties from I-95 to the coast. Sustained wind speeds will range between 40 to 55 mph. Gusts will reach up to 65 mph.

Storm Surge:

Water level rises of 1-3 feet will be possible along the southern Pamlico Sound as well as the Neuse and Pamlico river basins. Similar rises are possible along the beaches of the Outer Banks and Crystal Coast. 1-2 foot rises will be possible along southern portions of the Albemarle Sound. A shift more east or west on the track and these numbers will run 1 to 2 feet lower.

Tornadoes:

Isolated tornadoes will be possible within Isaia’s rain bands as the roll through the area late tonight into early tomorrow morning. A tornado watch will likely be issued for most of the area after midnight tonight through 8:00am or so Tuesday.

The zoomed in track of Tropical Storm Isaias as of the 11 a.m. update (8-3) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Discussion:

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to battle with westerly wind shear that is keeping its strength in check. Without that wind shear, Isaias would see significant intensification over the next 12 hours. The storm may see a slight increase from the National Hurricane Center before it makes landfall late tonight, but as of 11 a.m., no further intensification has occurred, leaving it just shy of hurricane strength.

The center of Isaias is tracking just off the northern Florida coast Monday morning. It will continue along this path through Monday before possibly making landfall between Myrtle Beach, SC and Wilmington NC around midnight Monday night. The bulk of the storms impacts will move through from midnight through 8am Tuesday. It is still expected to be a strong tropical storm as it moves over Eastern N.C.

A strong cold front to our west will show up too late to adjust Isaias’s track over us, but will help escort the storm up the coastline once it moves into the Chesapeake Bay area Tuesday afternoon/Tuesday night. We will see much calmer conditions take hold by midday Tuesday.

Slight shifts in the track may still occur on Monday, but confidence is fairly high that the storm will track across eastern Carolina late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Mandatory Evacuation:

Hyde county has declared a State of Emergency for the county. A mandatory evacuation of Ocracoke has been issued. County officials say entry to Ocracoke Island is restricted immediately. Only homeowners, residents, vendors, and federal, state, or county requested personnel will be allowed access until further notice.

Onslow and Carteret Counties have also declared a State of Emergency.

Advisory: 11 am Monday

Category: Tropical Storm

Location: 30.7ºN, 80.1°W

Winds: 70 mph

Movement: North at 13 mph

Pressure: 998 mb

The current data from Tropical Storm Isaias as of the 11 a.m. update (8-3) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.