Roanoke Rapids man facing meth charges

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police say a traffic stop led to drug charges.

Officers say they went to check on 28-year-old Brandon Reeves because they were told he was sitting in his car for a while. When they arrived, police say Reeves took off. When they tried to pull him over, he reportedly did not stop.

Police say they eventually searched his car with the help of a K-9. Inside, officers say they found what they believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and a gun.

Reeves was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. He was given a $10,000 bond and is due in court on September 2.

