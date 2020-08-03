Advertisement

Pitt County prepares for Tropical Storm Isaias

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County officials have laid out their plans ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias: flood-prone roads will be barricaded, a decision to not open the storm shelter and crews are being sent to neighboring county expected to be heavily impacted.

Around 4 p.m., some Pitt County EMS workers left Winterville on stand-by to help residents an hour away in Jones County.

Pitt County plans are also in place to protect residents from what’s to come with the storm.

While paramedic supervisor Meredith Lovely was preparing to leave for Jones County, crews were out setting up barricades in Greenville, particularity on the streets prone to flooding like the intersection of 14th Street and Charles Boulevard.

EMS director Randy Gentry said it’s all part of the plans to keep everyone safe.

Those plans, however, do not include opening the storm shelter, as Gentry said is due to COVID-19 concerns. The pandemic has changed a lot of the way officials planned ahead of the storm.

Lovely said even as she makes plans to head to Jones County, they’re taking every precaution they can.

“Definitely different, safety on so many levels is the highest priority. Of course, we want to keep our distance, but we have limited spacing to put everyone for shelters. We do our best, but we’re having to get creative with some of the preparations this year, which is wildly different from years past,” said Lovely.

She added, during Hurricane Dorian, crews were sent out for weeks at a time, but she’s hoping to be back in Pitt County much sooner.

Emergency leaders are also recommending residents remove any item from outside that could blow away during the storm and stay home if possible. They said if you need to go out, give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

Greenville Tropical Strom Isaias Emergency Plan according to Communication Manager and PIO Brock Letchworth:

• Greenville will activate the emergency operations center at 8 p.m. Monday with limited staffing with someone from each department will be represented

• Pre-positioning some barricades at more flood-prone roads: such as Evans/Arlington, Charles/14th Street

• Public Works clearing out yard waste

• Trash and recycling will be pushed back until Wednesday. The normal Tuesday route will be done on Wednesday

• GPD and Fire-Rescue have adjusted shifts, police fully-staffed

WITN will update any planning changes from area counties as storm conditions warrant.

