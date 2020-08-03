Advertisement

Pink Hill man pleads guilty in son’s death

Christopher Driver has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of his son.
Christopher Driver has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of his son.(Jones Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pink Hill man has pled guilty to killing his son.

District Attorney Ernie Lee says Christopher Driver, 49, has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of his son William Driver, 28.

Officials say evidence proved Driver and his son were drinking at his home outside of Pink Hill on February 1 when they got into an argument. Authorities say it escalated and Driver shot his son. Driver reportedly called 911 and told authorities what happened.

Lee says Driver’s blood alcohol content on the night of the crime was .08. An autopsy ruled the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the upper left chest.

Authorities say this wasn’t the first time they went to the home because of fights between the two of them, however, Driver did not have a criminal record prior to this.

Driver received a minimum sentence of just under five years in state prison.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

States of emergency declared by state, counties, municipalities

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Gov. Roy Cooper said now is the time for North Carolinians to prepare for the storm.

Crime

Roanoke Rapids man facing meth charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officers say 28-year-old Brandon Reeves is facing drug possession and carrying a concealed weapon charges.

Weather

Update as of 8 a.m.: Isaias remains a strong tropical storm as it approaches the Carolinas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Isaias will get close to hurricane strength as it approaches the Carolinas. Wind speeds around the center of the storm will range between 60-70 mph as it arrives in Eastern N.C.

News

COVID-19: Nash County reports 13th death

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is a case jump of over 3,000 from Friday.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Scattered storms Monday; Isaias arrives Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
We'll peak in the mid 90s with scattered afternoon storms Friday.

News

Jones, Duplin County open storm shelters for Isaias

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials say the shelters will be available at North Duplin Elementary School and James Kenan High School.

News

Federal disaster declaration approved, state readies for Isaias

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is expected to begin impacting North Carolina Monday night, and lasting through Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

News

North Topsail Beach prepares for Isaias

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Beach goers did their part to socially distance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but now in addition to the pandemic, ENC has one more thing on their minds - Tropical Storm Isaias.

News

Coast Guard sets port condition Yankee ahead of Isaias

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Coast Guard is reminding recreational boaters to seek safe harbor.

News

North Topsail Beach prepares for Isaias

Updated: 15 hours ago
While North Topsail Beach was crowded on Sunday afternoon, beach goers did their part to socially distance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.