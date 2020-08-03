Pink Hill man pleads guilty in son’s death

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pink Hill man has pled guilty to killing his son.

District Attorney Ernie Lee says Christopher Driver, 49, has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of his son William Driver, 28.

Officials say evidence proved Driver and his son were drinking at his home outside of Pink Hill on February 1 when they got into an argument. Authorities say it escalated and Driver shot his son. Driver reportedly called 911 and told authorities what happened.

Lee says Driver’s blood alcohol content on the night of the crime was .08. An autopsy ruled the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the upper left chest.

Authorities say this wasn’t the first time they went to the home because of fights between the two of them, however, Driver did not have a criminal record prior to this.

Driver received a minimum sentence of just under five years in state prison.

