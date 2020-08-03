North Topsail Beach prepares for Isaias

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -

While North Topsail Beach was crowded on Sunday afternoon, beach goers did their part to socially distance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But now, in addition to the pandemic, eastern North Carolina has one more thing on their minds - Tropical Storm Isaias.

After declaring a State of Emergency for North Carolina earlier in the week, Governor Roy Cooper held a press briefing on Sunday to warn residents about the approaching storm.

“We know how to plan, prepare and respond when it’s over, nothing about that has changed, but this time we’re going to have to do it with a mask on,” says Cooper.

Though preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias will be unlike many past storms because of the pandemic, one Onslow County couple say they have plenty of past experience to rely on.

“We’re not really concerned about it. I mean, 30 years of living at the ocean, we’ve been through some pretty bad hurricanes,” say Kevin and Debbie Hicks.

But they say that there are always at least a few measures to take.

“Always, when it’s a tropical storm and hurricane, you take the boat out of the water,” Kevin Hicks adds.

The Town of North Topsail Beach declared their own State of Emergency over the weekend, saying there is an extremely high risk of rip currents throughout the week.

With dangerous surf conditions on Sunday, the Hicks’ said they’re being cautious with their grandchildren.

“Even today, you can feel it getting stronger and stronger and it’s quite a concern because the little ones can be swept out so easily,” they say.

North Carolinians are advised to prepare safely and quickly for tropical storm Isaias in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

