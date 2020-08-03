Advertisement

North Topsail Beach prepares for Isaias

North Carolinians hope for the best as they prepare for a tropical storm in the midst of a pandemic
Beach goers did their part to socially distance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but now in addition to the pandemic, ENC has one more thing on their minds - Tropical Storm Isaias.
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -

While North Topsail Beach was crowded on Sunday afternoon, beach goers did their part to socially distance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But now, in addition to the pandemic, eastern North Carolina has one more thing on their minds - Tropical Storm Isaias.

After declaring a State of Emergency for North Carolina earlier in the week, Governor Roy Cooper held a press briefing on Sunday to warn residents about the approaching storm.

“We know how to plan, prepare and respond when it’s over, nothing about that has changed, but this time we’re going to have to do it with a mask on,” says Cooper.

Though preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias will be unlike many past storms because of the pandemic, one Onslow County couple say they have plenty of past experience to rely on.

“We’re not really concerned about it. I mean, 30 years of living at the ocean, we’ve been through some pretty bad hurricanes,” say Kevin and Debbie Hicks.

But they say that there are always at least a few measures to take.

“Always, when it’s a tropical storm and hurricane, you take the boat out of the water,” Kevin Hicks adds.

The Town of North Topsail Beach declared their own State of Emergency over the weekend, saying there is an extremely high risk of rip currents throughout the week.

With dangerous surf conditions on Sunday, the Hicks’ said they’re being cautious with their grandchildren.

“Even today, you can feel it getting stronger and stronger and it’s quite a concern because the little ones can be swept out so easily,” they say.

North Carolinians are advised to prepare safely and quickly for tropical storm Isaias in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal disaster declaration approved, state readies for Isaias

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is expected to begin impacting North Carolina Monday night, and lasting through Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

Update as of 8 p.m.: Track of Isaias holds steady over Eastern NC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Isaias not expected to regain hurricane strength as wind shear remains a hindrance to intensification.

Duplin County announces two shelters in preparation for Isaias

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials say the shelters will be available at North Duplin Elementary School and James Kenan High School.

Coast Guard sets port condition Yankee ahead of Isaias

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Coast Guard is reminding recreational boaters to seek safe harbor.

Charlie’s Forecast: Scattered storms Monday; Isaias arrives Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
We'll peak in the mid 90s with scattered afternoon storms Friday.

States of emergency declared by state, counties

Updated: 8 hours ago
Gov. Roy Cooper said now is the time for North Carolinians to prepare for the storm.

COVID-19: Lab-confirmed cases surpass 125,000

Updated: 8 hours ago
This is a case jump of over 3,000 from Friday.

School protest set for Lenoir County Board of Education

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The organizer says their message is that parents should have the option of whether or not they want their child to attend classes in-person or virtually.

New Bern residents recall Florence while bracing for Isaias

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT
It will be two years ago next month that Hurricane Florence devastated the lives of many in Eastern North Carolina.

New Bern residents recall Florence while bracing for Isaias

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Jeffries
It will be two years ago next month that Hurricane Florence devastated the lives of many in Eastern North Carolina.