New Bern prepares for impacts from Isaias

City prepares for tropical storm
City prepares for tropical storm(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Public works crews were out and about in the city of New Bern Monday trying to finish up last minute work ahead of Isaias.

Crews have spent the past few days working to make sure drainage ditches are clear and ready to handle any influx of rain or storm surge the area could see.

Monday workers could also be seen tying down loose items around the city.

Public Works Director Matt Montanye says his teams have already begun to stage barriers in case flooded roadways and low lying areas become impassable.

Montanye says his crews are ready to go. “we do have our staff in here now, and our staff is scheduled to be here throughout the night and we won’t be going home, so we’ll ride the storm out and make sure everybody stays safe.”

City officials are also urging residents to take time to secure their property as well and encourage the community to stay home and stay safe during the storm.

