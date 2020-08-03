Kinston businesses know the damage tropical systems can cause

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Inland locations across eastern Carolina know all too well the damage tropical systems can do

For places like Kinston, that’s causing some concern for business owners.

Restaurants like King's BBQ have been there before.

In 1999 they were hit badly by Hurricane Floyd, then two more times by Hurricane’s Matthew and Florence in 2016 and 2018.

Wilbur King, the barbecue joint’s former owner, says the worst is when it’s rained previously and the area is already wet. Thankfully, he says that’s not the case right now and he’s confident this storm won’t be as devastating as other storms.

King’s BBQ says they’ve gotten some damage from flooding in the past but have been ready for anything ever since their first hurricane.

