High risk of rip currents along the coast ahead of Isaias landfall

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a high risk of rip currents and rough water ahead of a possible Isaias landfall in southeastern North Carolina.

Water conditions are only expected to worsen throughout the day Monday as Isaias makes its way closer to the North Carolina coast.

Kelly Maryeski already had a scare with her children this morning when the current pulled two of her kids out.

“What I’m worried about is the kids in the water so we already solved that by saying no kids in the water until at least the code red’s gone and we have a clear for them to go back in,” said Maryeski. “I just hope that everyone who has kids like us stay safe. I know they want to go in the water, I know it’s a lot of fun and it stinks to lose a day of vacation, but just stay out of the water find something else fun to do and stay safe.”

There are no mandatory evacuations for beach communities on the coast besides in Ocracoke Island, where a mandatory evacuation began Friday.

Onslow County announced Monday that the Emergency Operations Center would open its storm shelters at 6 p.m. Monday. Greene, Duplin and Jones Counties will also be opening their shelters.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.