Federal disaster declaration approved, state readies for Isaias

Governor Roy Cooper's request for federal disaster declaration has been approved as North Carolina readies for Tropical Storm Isaias.
Governor Roy Cooper's request for federal disaster declaration has been approved as North Carolina readies for Tropical Storm Isaias.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -

Governor Roy Cooper's request for federal disaster declaration has been approved as North Carolina readies for Tropical Storm Isaias.

"Although the storm has been downgraded from a hurricane, Isaias still poses great threats to our state," said Gov. Roy Cooper. "North Carolinians should prepare for flooding, storm surge, power outages and the dangers associated with them."

According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is expected to begin impacting North Carolina Monday night, and lasting through Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

Governor Cooper's request for a federal emergency declaration for 25 North Carolina counties was approved, which authorizes federal assistance for storm response.

Cooper declared a State of Emergency for the state on Friday, which helps state and local officials take extra precautions to protect the their residents, and allows the state to seek federal disaster aid.

As of Sunday, local officials have ordered evacuations for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands, Ocean Isle Beach, Holden Beach and Caswell Beach.

For those forced to evacuate, state officials recommend residents state with family or friends as a first option.

Shelters will also be available, but will operate in an effort to protect the spread of COVID-19.

Social distancing and face coverings will be required, residents should bring their own bedding and care items, and meals will be served in sealed containers versus in serving lines.

The state recommends residents again begin preparing their emergency kits, and family emergency plans. For additional information visit ReadyNC.org.

