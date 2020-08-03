Emerald Isle police discover man’s body in surf

EMERIALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerald Isle police are investigating a possible drowning Sunday morning.

Authorities say the body of a man was found in the surf near the 4400 block of Ocean Drive around 9:20 a.m.

Police believe they know the name of the victim, but are working with the man’s family and the State Medical Examiner’s Office to positively ID him.

Police have not said how they believe the man died.

