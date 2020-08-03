Duplin County announces two shelters in preparation for Isaias

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

Duplin County will open two shelters for Tropical Storm Isaias.

Officials say the shelters will be available at North Duplin Elementary School and James Kenan High School.

The shelters will open beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, with closing scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

As a precaution against the potential spread of COVID-19, all residents will have their temperature checked and will be asked symptom screening questions before entering.

Residents should also bring a face covering, as well as other personal supplies such as hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, non-perishable food, medications, items needed for infants and children, hygiene products and other required medical devices.

All those sheltering will be required to register upon entry and sign a release form.

Any residents who are symptomatic, COVID-19 positive or begin to feel ill while at the shelter will be quarantined away from the general population.

The county is advising all residents to make plans to stay in a safe place with family, friends or at a temporary lodging area outside of the storm impact area, if possible, to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19 in a shelter setting.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.