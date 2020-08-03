Advertisement

Duplin County announces two shelters in preparation for Isaias

Duplin County will open two shelters for Tropical Storm Isaias.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

Officials say the shelters will be available at North Duplin Elementary School and James Kenan High School.

The shelters will open beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, with closing scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

As a precaution against the potential spread of COVID-19, all residents will have their temperature checked and will be asked symptom screening questions before entering.

Residents should also bring a face covering, as well as other personal supplies such as hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, non-perishable food, medications, items needed for infants and children, hygiene products and other required medical devices.

All those sheltering will be required to register upon entry and sign a release form.

Any residents who are symptomatic, COVID-19 positive or begin to feel ill while at the shelter will be quarantined away from the general population.

The county is advising all residents to make plans to stay in a safe place with family, friends or at a temporary lodging area outside of the storm impact area, if possible, to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19 in a shelter setting.

