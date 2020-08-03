Coast Guard sets port condition Yankee ahead of Isaias

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -

The Coast Guard has set port condition Yankee for North Carolina ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

In port condition Yankee, the affected ports are closed to inbound boat traffic greater than 500 tons.

All boats 500 tons or more without permission to remain in port should have departed or should be prepared to depart prior to the setting of port condition Zulu.

Zulu is set approximately 12 hours in advance of anticipated gale-force winds, which closes the port and all port operations.

The Coast Guard is reminding recreational boaters to seek safe harbor.

While they are on stand-by to conduct search-and-rescue efforts, they say their capabilities diminish as storm conditions strengthen.

They also recommend boat owners secure all boats, and safety equipment on-board, and warn the public to stay away from beaches and hazardous water conditions.

