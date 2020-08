CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Cherry Branch ferry operations will be shutting down early Monday afternoon.

The NCDOT says that that last departure from the Cherry Branch side will be at 1:30 p.m.

The last departure from Minnesott Beach will leave at 2 p.m.

Officials expect storm conditions to impact the schedule on Tuesday as well.

