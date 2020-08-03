Advertisement

CARTERET COUNTY: Four detention officers test positive

(WITN)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Mass testing of all inmates and people that work at one Eastern Carolina jail will begin soon.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says four detention officers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The four work at the jail in downtown Beaufort.

Deputies say as of Monday, there are no confirmed cases among the inmates.

Inmates who test positive will be separated from the rest of the population, while staff that ends up positive will be kept away from work and the county will begin contact tracing to ID any close contacts.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump briefs from the White House

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 employees in Ga. school district test positive or in contact with virus

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Nearly 300 employees in the district have tested positive or have been in contact with someone infected, school officials said.

National

President Trump briefing from the White House

Updated: 39 minutes ago
President Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 Ga. school district employees positive for virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Latest News

Coronavirus

US Treasury projects record Q3 borrowing of $947 billion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Treasury Department is projecting government borrowing of $947 billion in the current July-September period, which would be a record for the quarter but down from the all-time high of $2.75 trillion in this year's second quarter.

News

COVID-19: Hospitalizations continue to drop in state

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state Department of Health & Human Services reported Monday afternoon there were 1,057 hospitalizations.

Coronavirus

Some parents forming ‘pandemic pods’ to teach their kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s August, and kids are going back to school. Some children will go to physical classrooms, but some parents are forming what are being called “pandemic pods.”

Coronavirus

California becomes first state to top 500,000 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
It's a record that no one envies.

Coronavirus

Will the ‘Town Too Tough to Die’ survive the coronavirus pandemic?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Egan
Gov. Doug Ducey’s first stay-at-home order, issued in March, shut down the town. The order stopped tourists from traveling, silencing the sounds of gun shows, music from saloons and the laughter from smiling visitors.

National

Tombstone, 'Town too tough to die,' faces coronavirus challenges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
As the coronavirus continues to spread through Arizona, we’ve learned no community is immune to its impact. That includes Tombstone.