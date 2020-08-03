CARTERET COUNTY: Four detention officers test positive
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Mass testing of all inmates and people that work at one Eastern Carolina jail will begin soon.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says four detention officers have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The four work at the jail in downtown Beaufort.
Deputies say as of Monday, there are no confirmed cases among the inmates.
Inmates who test positive will be separated from the rest of the population, while staff that ends up positive will be kept away from work and the county will begin contact tracing to ID any close contacts.
