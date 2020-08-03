CARTERET COUNTY: Four detention officers test positive

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Mass testing of all inmates and people that work at one Eastern Carolina jail will begin soon.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says four detention officers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The four work at the jail in downtown Beaufort.

Deputies say as of Monday, there are no confirmed cases among the inmates.

Inmates who test positive will be separated from the rest of the population, while staff that ends up positive will be kept away from work and the county will begin contact tracing to ID any close contacts.

“The coronavirus has shown to be very effective in spreading in congregate living settings, like correctional and detention facilities. We have taken some pretty significant steps in the jail to do our best to avoid any outbreak or infection in the jail and we remain committed to protecting the inmates and our staff members.”

