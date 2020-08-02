Update as of 8 p.m.: Track of Isaias holds steady over Eastern NC

Tropical Storm Watch:

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico and Wayne counties.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for the rest of eastern N.C.

Storm Surge Watches issued for coastal Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Hyde, Onslow and Pamlico counties.

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when a tropical cyclone containing winds of 39 to 73 mph or higher poses a possible threat.

Potential Impacts (based on latest track):

The NHC has continued to shift the forecast cone father west, following model data trends. The potential impacts for eastern Carolina will be changing as new data continues to come in on the storms track and strength. We’ll be updating them through the weekend.

Timing:

The timing of the greatest impacts for Eastern NC will be Tuesday morning and early Tuesday afternoon. Because of the quick moving nature of the storm, it should be exiting N.C. by Tuesday evening.

Wind & Rain:

The updated westerly track puts the heaviest rainfall over the I-95 corridor. Communities within 50 miles of the interstate will see rainfall between 3 to 6 inches of rain. Coastal ENC will see rainfall totals between 1 to 3 inches. While the heaviest rain has shifted west, the winds will remain an issue along the coast. Wind speeds for the coast will range between 35 to 45 mph with inland wind speeds ranging between 30 to 40 mph. Gusts will reach up to 55 mph.

Storm Surge:

Water level rises of 2-4 feet will be possible along the southern Pamlico Sound as well as the Neuse and Pamlico river basins. Similar rises are possible along the beaches of the Outer Banks and Crystal Coast. 1-3 foot rises will be possible along southern portions of the Albemarle Sound. A shift more east or west on the track and these numbers will run 1 to 2 feet lower.

Discussion:

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to battle with westerly wind shear that is keeping its strength in check. Without that wind shear, Isaias would see significant intensification over the next 24 hours. The storm did see a slight increase in wind speeds as of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, but it is still shy of regaining hurricane strength.

The center of Isaias remains right off the Florida coast. It will continue along this path through Monday morning before possibly making landfall between Charleston, SC and Myrtly Beach, SC Monday afternoon to Monday evening. We will start to see scattered rain associated with the outer bands of Isaias sweep over the East starting Monday, however the heavy impacts will hold off until Tuesday morning. It is still expected to be a strong tropical storm as it moves over Eastern N.C.

A strong cold front to our west will show up too late to adjust Isaias’s track over us, but will help escort the storm up the coastline once it moves into the Chesapeake Bay area Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. We will see calmer conditions take hold late Tuesday afternoon.

Slight shifts in the track and intensity will have big impacts on the potential conditions across eastern Carolina, especially as it continues its path up the Florida coastline. The longer the center of the system stays over water, the more likely potential strengthening will be, however it will still have to battle westerly wind shear and dry air in the mid levels of the atmosphere.

The zoomed in track of Tropical Storm Isaias as of the 8 p.m. update (8-2) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Mandatory Evacuation:

Hyde county has declared a State of Emergency for the county. A mandatory evacuation of Ocracoke has been issued. County officials say entry to Ocracoke Island is restricted immediately. Only homeowners, residents, vendors, and federal, state, or county requested personnel will be allowed access until further notice.

Onslow and Carteret Counties have also declared a State of Emergency.

Advisory: 8 pm Sunday

Category: Tropical Storm

Location: 28.2ºN, 79.7°W

Winds: 70 mph

Movement: NNW at 9 mph

Pressure: 993 mb

The current data from Tropical Storm Isaias as of 8 p.m. (8-2) (Charlie Ironmonger)

