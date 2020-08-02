Update as of 5 a.m.: Isaias sees slight wind decrease

Mandatory Evacuation:

Hyde county has declared a State of Emergency for the county. A mandatory evacuation of Ocracoke has been issued. County officials say entry to Ocracoke Island is restricted immediately. Only homeowners, residents, vendors, and federal, state, or county requested personnel will be allowed access until further notice.

Onslow and Carteret Counties have also declared a State of Emergency.

The zoomed in track of Tropical Storm Isaias as of the 5 a.m. update (8-2) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Potential Impacts (based on latest track):

The NHC has continued to shift the forecast cone further west, following model data trends. The potential impacts for eastern Carolina will be changing as new data continues to come in on the storms track and strength. We’ll be updating them through the weekend.

Timing:

The overall timing of the storm continues to move back. Now, the timing of the greatest impacts for Eastern NC will be Tuesday morning. Because of the quick moving nature of the storm, it should be exiting N.C. by Tuesday afternoon.

Wind & Rain:

The updated westerly track puts the heaviest rainfall over the I-95 corridor. Communities within 50 miles of the interstate will see rainfall between 2 to 4 inches of rain. Coastal ENC will see rainfall totals between 1 to 3 inches. While the heaviest rain has shifted west, the winds will remain an issue along the coast. Wind speeds for the coast will range between 35 to 55 mph with inland wind speeds ranging between 20 to 40 mph (the strongest winds closer to the center of the storm).

Storm Surge:

Water level rises of 2-4 feet will be possible along the southern Pamlico Sound as well as the Neuse and Pamlico river basins. Similar rises are possible along the beaches of the Outer Banks and Crystal Coast. 1-3 foot rises will be possible along southern portions of the Albemarle Sound. A shift more east or west on the track and these numbers will run 1 to 2 feet lower.

Isaias has dropped to a tropical storm as the center of the storm encounters increased westerly wind shear and dry air aloft. The storm has seen winds drop down from 85 mph to 65 over the last 24 hours with pressure bouncing slowly rising from 987 mb to 996 mb. Hurricane warnings remain in effect along the Florida coastline as the storm does have the potential to regain hurricane strength over the next several hours. While still far away, dangerous rip currents are already impacting North Carolina beaches and will stay dangerous through the weekend and early next week.

The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings Isaias over the South Carolina Monday and North Carolina Tuesday.

Advisory: 5 am Sunday

Category: Tropical Storm

Location: 26.3ºN, 79.5°W

Winds: 65 mph

Movement: NW at 9 mph

Pressure: 996 mb

The current data of Tropical Storm Isaias as of the 5 a.m. update (8-2) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Watches & Warnings:

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Pender County. Tropical storm conditions are possible over the next 48 hours for Pender county.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Miami, FL to Myrtle Beach, SC. Tropical Storm Watches extend from North Myrtle Beach, SC to Surf City, NC.

Discussion:

Tropical Storm Isaias will be tracking around the western edge of the Bermuda high pressure system. This steering mechanism will take Isaias up the eastern seaboard over the next four days. By Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday night, the storm will run into a cold front over the Chesapeake Bay, taking the remnants of the storm a bit further off the coast.

The strength and positioning of the ridge along with a cold front moving in from the west will ultimately determine the storm’s final track. The bulk of model solutions continue to show the track shifting further eastward, with the Outer Banks now east of the forecast cone.

Slight shifts in the track and intensity will have big impacts on the potential conditions across eastern Carolina, especially as it rides up the Florida coastline. The longer the center of the system stays over water, the more likely potential strengthening will be, however it will still have to battle westerly wind shear and dry air in the mid levels of the atmosphere.

