School protest set for Lenoir County Board of Education

Lenoir County Board of Education
Lenoir County Board of Education(Liam Collins)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Protesters are planning to meet at the Lenoir County Board of Education to try to change the minds of the board members who voted to not allow students back into the classroom this upcoming semester.

The organizer says their message is that parents should have the option of whether or not they want their child to attend classes in-person or virtually; specifically in reference to children with the Individualized Education Program or IEPs, Exception Children or E.C. students, that have other special needs, or who will lack attention at home they would normally get from school.

The demonstration is set for Sunday, August 2 between 5 and 6 p.m.

Another protest is expected to take place during the board’s virtual meeting on August 10.

