Advertisement

New Bern residents recall Florence while bracing for Isaias

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -

It will be two years ago next month that Hurricane Florence devastated the lives of many in Eastern North Carolina.

The storm left streets, homes and even cars flooded.

”Florence? Oh that was a horrible storm, yeah. it was very devastating,” says New Bern resident Joe Romanski.

Both Romanski’s car and house suffered severe flood damage during the storm.

While getting a new car and re-paring his home was a quick fix, Romanski says it was a different story for the community as a whole.

“The community is still recuperating from it,” Romanski adds.

Since Florence, New Bern and its residents have spent nearly two years re-building what was lost.

Now as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches, they face the possibility of further impacts to the city.

While those impacts are still to be determined, with possible changes over the coming days, Romanski says he doesn’t think the storm will bring with it the destruction that previous storms have.

“This storm, I really don’t think its going to do much I’m really not worried about it,” says Romanski.

For other residents like Ivy Wilder-Moore, she is putting mother nature in the hands of her faith, while taking steps to prepare.

“I just think it’ll be fine, just keep trusting God and get your water and your bread cause you need to make sure you have that.”

Craven County is reminding residents right now is the time to check your emergency preparedness kits if you haven’t done so already, as well as your household evacuation plans should they be necessary.

Latest News

News

New Bern residents recall Florence while bracing for Isaias

Updated: 56 minutes ago
It will be two years ago next month that Hurricane Florence devastated the lives of many in Eastern North Carolina.

Weather

Update as of 8 p.m.: Isaias inches closer to Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Isaias has degraded to a tropical storm as it encounters unfavorable atmospheric conditions on its way towards Florida.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms will linger through sunset

Updated: 1 hours ago
We'll peak in the mid 90s with scattered afternoon storms Friday.

News

175 customers in New Bern without power

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
They say crews are on the scene working to complete repairs.

Latest News

News

TV stations pull attack ad in North Carolina Senate race

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Charlotte Observer reports that the National Republican Senatorial Committee paid for the ad.

News

Woman who refused to give up bus seat to be honored

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
News outlets report Sarah Keys Evans is being honored by the city of Roanoke Rapids on Saturday with a plaza bearing her name and murals depicting her arrest.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 8 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Silent auction raising money for Habitat for Humanity

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The auction is the first ReStore In-Store silent auction. It’s expected to be a fun and special opportunity for shoppers to find some special and unusual items.

News

Pitt County suspending COVID-19 testing due to storm

Updated: 21 hours ago
At least one county here in Eastern Carolina is suspending its COVID-19 testing program because of Hurricane Isaias.

News

Governor’s alcohol sales restrictions to fight COVID-19 take effect

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Nikki Hauser
Restaurants and customers are reacting now that alcohol sales are no longer allowed after 11:00 p.m. in an effort by Governor Cooper to slow the spread pf coronavirus.