Advertisement

Aho leads Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Rangers in NHL’s return

New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) fights with Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams during the first period in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) fights with Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams during the first period in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By JOHN WAWROW, The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Hockey’s back, and Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour couldn’t be more impressed with how Carolina ushered in its return after 4 1/2 months of waiting.

Brady Skjei set the tone with a big hit on New York Rangers’ Jesper Fast in the opening minute. Jaccob Slavin scored on Carolina’s first shot on net.

And the game wasn’t three minutes old before Hurricanes forward Justin Williams fought Ryan Strome in Carolina’s 3-2 win in Game 1 of their best-of-five preliminary round series in Toronto on Saturday.

“The lead-up to it, there’s been so much of it, the guys were ready to play something for real,” Brind’Amour said. “Haven’t had that opportunity in a long, long time. Just wanted to take advantage of it.”

Slavin, who scored 61 seconds in, and Sebastian Aho scored a goal and assist each in the NHL’s opening playoff game.

Martin Necas sealed the win in a game the Hurricanes never trailed by one-timing a shot in off the skate of Rangers defenseman Marc Staal with 9:09 remaining.

The game was played without fans, and the NHL’s first ever played in August as the league attempts to complete a coronavirus pandemic-altered season and in a bid to award the Stanley Cup in late September or early October.

“Yeah, you noticed it when you were on the bench, no crowd, no noise,” Aho said. “But for me, at least, when I was on the ice, you didn’t pay attention to that. ... It was intense, and it felt like a playoff game.”

The Metropolitan Division rivals kicked off the expanded 24-team playoff format, which will feature as many as six games a day being played in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.

Petr Mrazek stopped 24 shots, and the sixth-seeded Hurricanes defeated the 11th-seeded Rangers for just the seventh time in 38 meetings going back to the 2010-11 season. The Hurricanes had also lost five straight to New York, including being swept in their four-game regular-season series.

The Rangers proved to be a step behind in a game they managed just four shots on net in the opening period and 26 overall.

“For the first 30 minutes, we were slow,” Rangers coach David Quinn said. “They set the pace and the tempo, and I thought it took too long for us to respond to it. ... I thought we battled. It just wasn’t enough.”

The Hurricanes built a 2-0 lead on Aho’s tip-in goal before New York’s Mika Zibanejad deflected in Ryan Lindgren’s shot for a power-play goal with 5:34 left in the second period. Zibanejad then set up Staal’s short-handed goal, which cut the Hurricanes lead to 3-2 with 1:55 remaining.

“I feel like they out-competed us, really,” Zibanejad said. “We didn’t really click. I didn’t think we were able to get on the same page.”

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 34 shots for New York in starting for Igor Shesterkin, who was listed as unfit to play. For Lundqvist, it was just his sixth start since Jan. 2.

Quinn said he wasn’t sure whether Shesterkin would be ready for Game 2 on Monday.

Lundqvist had little chance on any of the goals, two of which were deflected in, and with Slavin opening the scoring while he was allowed to walk in alone down the left wing. Accepting Teuvo Teravainen’s pass, Slavin lifted a shot to beat Lundqvist on the short side.

Though the Hurricanes scored on their initial shot on goal, the pace of the game was slow and at times sloppy.

The Hurricanes dominated much of the opening period, but showed their own rust. Forward Jordan Martinook whiffed on a centering pass from the left corner. And Warren Foegele misfired on a no-look drop pass to Jordan Staal on a two-on-one break.

Social-distancing rules went out the window very early with Williams and Stome exchanging punches during a game in which each team was penalized nine times.

“When he asked me to fight, I said, ‘OK,’” Williams said. “There was a lot of emotion at the start of the game, which was awesome to see, even with nobody physically there watching us.”

And Aho, upon tipping in Andrei Svechnikov’s centering pass in front, immediately turned and skated toward his teammate to hug him in the right circle.

The game presentation was Hurricanes-centric, with Carolina being the home team.

A Hurricanes highlight video was played on the video scoreboard before the teams took the ice, and featured the tag line, “An enormous force of nature.” Carolina took the ice with the announcer saying: “Welcome to the ice, your Carolina Hurricanes.”

Though the piped-in music during stoppages was notably loud, the sound of a muffled crowd could be heard during play — but not loud enough to drown out players and coaches, whose voices echoed through the building.

NOTES: Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton did not play due to an undisclosed injury. Coach Rod Brind’Amour on Friday said Hamilton is getting better, and hopes he’ll play at some point this series. ... D Sami Vatanen made his Hurricanes debut, a little over five months after being acquired in a trade with New Jersey on Feb. 24. He missed Carolina’s seven games with a lower-body injury sustained while still with New Jersey. ... Lundqvist started his 128th consecutive playoff game with the Rangers, the third-longest streak behind New Jersey’s Martin Brodeur, and Patrick Roy, while with Colorado.

UP NEXT

Game 2 on Monday at noon EDT.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ECU football kicks off 2020 season with first practice

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
“Practice one is in the books,” Houston said. “It’s the first time we have been on the field together since last December in a football setting, and it looked like it."

Sports

ECU AD Jon Gilbert provides an update on 7-31

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT

Sports

ECU head football coach Mike Houston addresses the media after first practice on 7-31

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT

Sports

Kinston’s Ingram nets game-high 23 in Pelicans’ 106-104 loss to Jazz

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT
New Orleans nearly pulled out the victory as time expired when Brandon Ingram’s 3-point attempt rimmed out in a bitter end to his 23-point night.

Latest News

Sports

Wilson Tobs suspend season after team members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
The Wilson Tobs Baseball Club is announcing the suspension of its 2020 Coastal Plain League schedule due to team members testing positive for COVID-19.

Sports

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
The SEC’s university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26. The SEC championship game, originally scheduled for Dec. 5, will be pushed back to Dec. 19.

Sports

Panthers choose to go with PK Slye; release veteran Gano

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT
The Panthers have decided to keep Joey Slye as their kicker and release veteran Graham Gano, who missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Sports

Panthers coach stays positive in ‘less than ideal’ situation

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT
“It’s less than ideal,” said head coach Matt Rhule, who replaced Ron Rivera after three seasons at Baylor.

Sports

ECU QB Holton Ahlers named to 2020 Manning Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT
Ahlers is the third Pirate since the award’s inception in 2004 to earn inclusion on the watch list, following Dominique Davis (2011) and Shane Carden (2014).

Sports

ACC announces plans for football and fall olympic sports

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
The ACC’s 14 university presidents approved a plan for an 11-game schedule, including one nonconference game, and for pushing back the first week to Sept. 7.