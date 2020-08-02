17-year-old shooter arrested for first-degree murder in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police have arrested a teenager in a homicide.

Officers responded to a shooting on August 1, around 4:40 p.m. at the 200 block of Winslow Circle. When they arrived, they found Costello Reese suffering from a gunshot wound.

Reese was transported to Wayne UNC Health by ambulance. He later died from his injuries.

The Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit investigated and arrested a 17-year-old male as the suspect.

He is facing first-degree murder charges and was booked into Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspect is expected to have a juvenile court proceeding at a later date.

