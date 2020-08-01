Advertisement

Woman who refused to give up bus seat to be honored

A North Carolina woman whose refusal to go to the back of a bus in 1952 sparked a change in law is being honored with a special day.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) -

News outlets report Sarah Keys Evans is being honored by the city of Roanoke Rapids on Saturday with a plaza bearing her name and murals depicting her arrest.

Evans was on leave from the U.S. Army Women’s Army Corps when she boarded a bus from Trenton, New Jersey, to Washington, North Carolina.

When the bus stopped in Roanoke Rapids, Evans refused the request of the bus driver to move to the back and was arrested.

