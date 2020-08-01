Update as of 2 p.m.: Isaias approaching the Florida coast

Mandatory Evacuation:

Hyde county has declared a State of Emergency for the county. A mandatory evacuation of Ocracoke has been issued. County officials say entry to Ocracoke Island is restricted immediately. Only homeowners, residents, vendors, and federal, state, or county requested personnel will be allowed access until further notice.

Onslow and Carteret Counties have also declared a State of Emergency.

The zoomed in track of Hurricane Isaias over Eastern N.C. as of the 2 p.m. update (8-1) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Potential Impacts (based on latest track):

The potential impacts for eastern Carolina will be changing as new data continues to come in on the storms track and strength. We’ll be updating them through the weekend.

Timing:

The overall timing of the storm has been pushed back. The timing of the greatest impacts look to come through late Monday and into Tuesday morning. Because of the quick moving nature of the storm, it should be out of the East by Tuesday afternoon.

Wind & Rain:

Areas generally east of highway 17 through the coast could see winds ranging from 40-60 mph with stronger gusts. Locations to further inland will likely see winds from 20-40 mph. Rainfall totals will likely range from 2″ to 4″ with the higher totals coming over the coastal counties.

Storm Surge:

Water level rises of 2-4 feet will be possible along the southern Pamlico Sound as well as the Neuse and Pamlico river basins. Similar rises are possible along the beaches of the Outer Banks and Crystal Coast. 1-3 foot rises will be possible along southern portions of the Albemarle Sound. A shift more east or west on the track and these numbers will run 1 to 2 feet lower.

Isaias remains a category 1 hurricane Saturday afternoon. The storm has seen winds drop down from 85 mph to 75 over the last six hours with pressure bouncing slowly rising from 987 mb to 990 mb. Hurricane warnings have been posted for the Bahamas as the system is expected to strengthen with tropical storm watches along portions of Florida’s east coast. While still far away, dangerous rip currents are already impacting North Carolina beaches and will stay dangerous through the weekend and early next week.

The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings Isaias over the Carolinas Monday and Tuesday.

Advisory: 2 pm Saturday

Category: Cat 1 Hurricane

Location: 24.9ºN, 78.4ºW

Winds: 75 mph

Movement: NW at 12 mph

Pressure: 990 mb

The current data of Hurricane Isaias as of the 2 p.m. update (8-1) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Current Warnings:

Florida, Hurricane Warning: Boca Raton to the northern bound of Brevard County. Tropical Storm Watches are as far north at the Altamaha Sound, Georgia.

Discussion:

Hurricane Isaias will be tracking around the western edge of the Bermuda high pressure system. This steering mechanism will take Isaias up the eastern seaboard over the next four days. By Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday night, the storm will run into a cold front over the Chesapeake Bay, taking the remnants of the storm a bit further off the coast.

The strength and positioning of the ridge along with a cold front moving in from the west will ultimately determine the storm’s final track. The bulk of model solutions continue to show tracks ranging from central North Carolina to 100+ miles offshore. Slight shifts in the track and intensity will have big impacts on the potential conditions across eastern Carolina, especially as it rides up the Florida coastline. The longer the center of the system stays over water, the more likely potential strengthening will be, however it will still have to battle westerly wind shear and dry air in the mid levels of the atmosphere.

