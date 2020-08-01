TV stations pull attack ad in North Carolina Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -

North Carolina television stations have pulled a Republican attack ad against Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham off the air after his campaign said the ad was not truthful.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the National Republican Senatorial Committee paid for the ad.

It ties Cunningham to a Paycheck Protection Program loan obtained by his former employer, WasteZero.

It has been airing in the Raleigh and Charlotte television markets since July 28.

Cunningham is running against Republican Sen. Thom Tillis in one of the key races for determining control of the U.S. Senate.

