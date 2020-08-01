Town of Beaufort providing sandbags

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - As people continue to make preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Isaias, the town of Beaufort is making sandbags available.

On Saturday, August 1st between 7:00 a.m. and 10: a.m., sandbags will be available at Beaufort Public Works at 412 Hedrick Street while supplies last.

The town says If supplies are available on Sunday, public works will also be open the same hours for sandbags.

