Stuff the Bus drive underway in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County schools are just weeks from resuming classes with in-person and remote learning and district supporters are working to make sure children have the supplies they need.

The annual Stuff the Bus supply drive is underway, but with some changes due to the coronavirus.

Volunteers will not be at stores collecting items. Instead, there will be a collection box at Staples in Morehead City featuring a yellow school bus.

People can also give money to the drive, by contacting Parkview Baptist Church.

Items collected will be distributed to students with financial needs at five different sites in mid August.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.