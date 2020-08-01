Silent auction raising money for Habitat for Humanity

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity is hosting a silent auction to support building affordable housing in Craven County.

It’s happening Saturday, Aug. 1 at 930 Pollock Street, in New Bern.

The auction is the first ReStore In-Store silent auction. It’s expected to be a fun opportunity for shoppers to find some special and unusual items.

Those items include a 19th century Sligh grandfather clock, valued for around $1,000. Another is an aquatic-themed Bentwood child’s chair.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is encouraged to call 252-633-9599 for further information.

