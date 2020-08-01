Advertisement

Red onions linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.
The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.(AP Graphics)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

Almost 400 people in 31 states have gotten sick.

Bakersfield, California-based Thomson International, Inc. Is the likely source of the infected onions, according to the FDA.

The company says it is recalling all varieties of onions due to the risk of cross-contamination.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first cases of salmonella were reported between June 19 and July 11.

The FDA is still investigating the outbreak.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

National

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

Updated: 40 minutes ago
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

Weather

Hurricane Hunters find stronger Isaias; ENC still looking at impacts

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Isaias is a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph. Hurricane warnings have been posted for the Bahamas.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Mid 90s weekend; Storms possible Saturday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
We'll peak in the mid 90s with scattered afternoon storms Friday.

Latest News

News

Town of Beaufort providing sandbags

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
As people continue to make preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Isaias, the town of Beaufort is making sandbags available.

News

Ocracoke evacuations underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A picture from the NC Ferry Division shows how busy it is as residents and visitors evacuate from Ocracoke.

News

Stuff the Bus drive underway in Carteret County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Carteret County schools are just weeks from resuming classes with in-person and remote learning and district supporters are working to make sure children have the supplies they need.

News

Home improvement stores stocked ahead of Isaias

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Home improvement stores have been stocking up on supplies that you might need ahead of the Hurricane Isaias.

News

Greenville Piggly Wiggly not seeing rush ahead of the storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
People in the Greenville area haven't been rushing to the stores stocking up supplies quite yet ahead of the storm.

News

Stuff the Bus drive underway in Carteret County

Updated: 2 hours ago
District supporters are working to make sure children have what they need before classes resume in just a few weeks in Carteret County.