Ocracoke evacuations underway

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - A picture from the NC Ferry Division shows how busy it is as residents and visitors evacuate from Ocracoke.

Hyde County commissioners say that all residents will have to evacuate starting at 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

The Ferry Division says, " The evacuation of Ocracoke is well underway tonight. We’ll be running ferries through the evening hours if need be to get residents and visitors to safety.”

Hyde County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency for the county, effective Friday morning at 8:00.

County officials say entry to Ocracoke Island is restricted immediately. Only homeowners, residents, vendors, and federal, state, or county requested personnel will be allowed access until further notice.

