Jacksonville church holds “Clothes For Souls” event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -”Clothes For Souls” is happening Saturday at the Roosevelt Drive Church of Christ in Jacksonville.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and run until 12:00 p.m. and will be outside under tents.

If you plan on attending make sure you bring your mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

There will be free clothes available for all ages from newborns through adults.

For more information, you may contact Anne Edwards (910-358-4622) or Jim Bender (910-789-9120)

