Hurricane Isaias continues trek towards FL; ENC still looking at impacts

Mandatory Evacuation:

Hyde county has declared a State of Emergency for the county. A mandatory evacuation of Ocracoke has been issued. County officials say entry to Ocracoke Island is restricted immediately. Only homeowners, residents, vendors, and federal, state, or county requested personnel will be allowed access until further notice.

Potential Impacts (based on latest track):

The potential impacts for eastern Carolina will be changing as new data continues to come in on the storms track and strength. We’ll be updating them through the weekend.

Timing:

As the official track shifts a little bit to the west, the overall timing of the storm has been pushed deeper into Monday. The timing of the greatest impacts look to come through late Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Wind & Rain:

Areas generally east of highway 17 through the coast could see winds ranging from 40-60 mph with stronger gusts. Locations to further inland will likely see winds from 20-40 mph. Rainfall totals will likely range from 2″ to 4″ with the higher totals coming over the coastal counties.

Storm Surge:

Water level rises of 2-4 feet will be possible along the southern Pamlico Sound as well as the Neuse and Pamlico river basins. Similar rises are possible along the beaches of the Outer Banks and Crystal Coast. 1-3 foot rises will be possible along southern portions of the Albemarle Sound. A shift more east or west on the track and these numbers will run 1 to 2 feet lower.

Isaias remains a category 1 hurricane Saturday morning, however the storm has shown a slight increase in wind speed, now up to 85 mph. Hurricane warnings have been posted for the Bahamas as the system is expected to strengthen with tropical storm watches along portions of Florida’s east coast. While still far away, dangerous rip currents are already impacting North Carolina beaches and will stay dangerous through the weekend and early next week.

The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings Isaias over the Carolinas Monday and Tuesday.

Advisory: 5 am Saturday

Category: Cat 1 Hurricane

Location: 23.9ºN, 77.1ºW

Winds: 85 mph

Movement: NW at 12 mph

Pressure: 988 mb

Current data of Hurricane Isaias (8-1 5 a.m. update) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Current Warnings:

Florida, Hurricane Warning: Boca Raton to the northern bound of Brevard County

Discussion:

Hurricane Isaias will be tracking around the western edge of an offshore ridge of high pressure this weekend into the start of next week. This will keep the storm on a northwest track today before turning to the north Sunday afternoon and the northeast by Monday morning.

The strength and positioning of the ridge along with a digging trough across the southeastern U.S. will ultimately determine the storm’s final track. The bulk of model solutions presently ranges from central North Carolina to 100+ miles offshore Monday night to Tuesday morning. Slight shifts in the track and intensity will have big impacts on the potential conditions across eastern Carolina, especially as it rides up the Florida coastline. The longer the center of the system stays over water, the more likely potential strengthening will be.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.