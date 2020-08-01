Home improvement stores stocked ahead of Isaias

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Home improvement stores have been stocking up on supplies that you might need ahead of the Hurricane Isaias.

At the Lowe’s on Tenth Street in Greenville, people have been buying generators.

The store has them in stock, along with gas cans, batteries, flashlights, water, and other needed supplies like gas and charcoal grills that you can use if your power goes out. They also say they have plenty of propane tanks for fuel for those grills.

Officials urge people to go ahead and get prepared and not wait until the last minute.

Tracy Sanger, Lowe’s supervisor says, “I have been through the storms before and when it comes down to the last minute everything goes so fast and you don’t want to get stuck without something you need.”

Managers also say they have stocked up on things that may be in demand after the storm like chain saws, and tarps.

