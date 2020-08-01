Greenville Piggly Wiggly not seeing rush ahead of the storm.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People in the Greenville area haven't been rushing to the stores stocking up supplies quite yet ahead of the storm.

Managers at Piggly Wiggly say they believe people are waiting for forecast updates since the storm is still a few days out.

They say they are fully stocked on food supplies and began prepping as soon as they heard about this storm.

Donnie Summerlin, Piggly Wiggly manager says, “We went ahead and started geting orders, calling vendors and contacting warehouses and as of right now we are well stocked and I see no issue of being out of anything. We have milk, bread, water, eggs, lunch meat, and canned meats.”

Piggly Wiggly officials also say that because of the coin shortage they’ve installed a new machine that counts change and will exchange it for paper currency.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.