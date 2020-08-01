Advertisement

Governor’s alcohol sales restrictions to fight COVID-19 take effect

By Dave Jordan and Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Restaurants and customers are reacting now that alcohol sales are no longer allowed after 11:00 p.m. in an effort by Governor Cooper to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The alcohol curfew at restaurants went into effect as of 11:00 p.m. Friday night.

The new cutoff time is not ideal for the late-night crowd.

Kelly Wolvington, PCC student says, “When I’m not working I do like to go out and drink after 11.”

Restaurants like the Blackened Kraken in Greenville are also concerned.

Susan Johns, Blackened Kraken manager says, “We just opened our doors again back in June so it’s kinda been a slow start getting back on our feet.”

And they rely on those late nights to make money.

Governor Cooper says the ban is supposed to help stop the spread of the virus. But for those who want to keep drinking, they might just take the party elsewhere.

ECU student Cole Lancaster says, “We’ve been having more house parties since this thing started. So I feel like it’s not really gonna change much. I mean yeah, we’re not at the club, but we’re still gathered up in a small house, probably even closer together, so.”

The ban goes from 11:00 p.m. and will stay like that until 7:00 the next morning.

The curfew is supposed to last all of August.

Convenience stores and grocery stores will still be able to sell alcohol under the governor’s order.

