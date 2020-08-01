Dare County issues state of emergency, visitors to evacuate

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dare County Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency.

Hatteras Island visitors are asked to evacuate starting Saturday, Aug. 1 at noon due to the potential of significant impacts from Hurricane Isaias.

A mandatory evacuation order for Hatteras Island residents and property owners becomes effective on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 6 a.m.

Due to the forecast for life-threatening rip currents along the county’s southern beaches, the state of emergency includes restrictions for swimming in the ocean for Hatteras Island. Everyone on Hatteras Island must stay out of the water as it is unsafe for even the most experienced swimmers.

Travelers are encouraged to go westbound on Highway 64 to Interstate 95.

Residents may still use a valid driver’s license with a Dare County address for reentry.

