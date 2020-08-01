Charlie’s Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms will linger through sunset

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Saturday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: HIGH

Saturday & Sunday

A heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for all counties save for Bertie. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, and with the humidity pushing the heat index between 105° to 110°.

A stationary front will stay parked over Virginia through the weekend keeping us stuck in the hot and muggy air mass. Hurricane Isaias will track closer to our area so stay tuned for possible watches being issued for our area. The storm’s impacts would likely be felt Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the low 90s with winds out of the south to southwest. Scattered, afternoon storms will be possible both days with the rain chance running between 20%-40%. The heat index will continue to push 100°.

Hurricane Isaias will be tracking around the western periphery of an offshore ridge of high pressure the next several days. This will keep the storm on a northwest track Friday before turning to the north and northeast from the weekend into early next week. The strength and positioning of the ridge along with a digging trough across the eastern U.S. will ultimately determine the storm’s final track. The bulk of model solutions presently ranges from central North Carolina to 100+ miles offshore on Monday into Monday night. Slight shifts in the track and intensity will have big impacts on the potential conditions across eastern Carolina.

Monday & Tuesday

Isaias is expected to start impacting Eastern North Carolina Monday and finish by Tuesday afternoon. This will be a fairly quick moving storm, with the heaviest impacts lasting 18 hours or less (assuming the projected speed of the storm stays consistent). While this is good news, we will still see heavy rains and strong winds for most Eastern Carolina communities. For more information on what to expect with Isaias, head here. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will drop down to the upper 80s, although humidity will stay high. Sun breaks will be possible Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, but expect rough conditions between sunset Monday and sunrise Tuesday.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

With the tropical system heading away from us, we’ll return to the classic summer pattern. Highs will slowly rise back into the upper 80s to low 90s with southwesterly winds blowing in at 5 to 10 mph each afternoon. The humidity leftover from Isaias will make it feel noticeably hotter, however we should avoid heat advisories over this three day stretch. Afternoon showers and storms will be scattered and fairly isolated across inland towns and cities, but will wrap up overnight.