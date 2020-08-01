Advertisement

Carteret County declares state of emergency

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN (KY3)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County has declared a state of emergency ahead of the potential severe weather impacts from Hurricane Isaias.

The county’s Department of Emergency Services has determined that there is an imminent threat of, or existing conditions that have caused or will cause severe damage, flooding, and significant impacts to the county.

The Carteret County Emergency Management office encourages residents to be prepared for high winds, tornados, and possible flooding from the storm.

The declaration goes into effect Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

