Advertisement

Saving Graces: Julia & Delta

Both Julia and Delta are available for adoption through Saving Graces 4 Felines.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
Saving Graces 4 Felines(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cat lovers, we have some new members you can add to your family!

Both Julia and Delta are available for adoption through Saving Graces 4 Felines.

Julia is the brown tabby cat. Volunteers say she was found running through Evans Street lost and scared. She was only six weeks old when a volunteer from Saving Graces found her. Luckily, she is doing great now.

Volunteers say she is a little shy at first until you bring out toys! She loves to play.

Delta is the white tabby. Volunteers say she is trusting and affectionate. She also loves to play and make funny faces!

Both of these adorable cats are available for adoption and can be seen at PetSmart by appointment.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: Tinley

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Tinley.

Pets

Saving Graces: Mimi

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Mimi.

Pets

Saving Graces: Buster Brown

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Buster Brown.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Hemingway

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Hemingway.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: Lyric

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's Pet of the Week for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Lyric.

Pets

Saving Graces: Clover, Daisy, Poppy and Willow

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
This week’s featured kittens from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Clover, Daisy, Poppy and Willow.

Pets

Pets of the Week: 100 Litter

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
This week’s Pets of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the 100 litter.

Pets

Saving Graces: Rito

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Rito.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Zeus

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Zeus.

Pets

Saving Graces: Spencer

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Spencer.