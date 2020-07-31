Saving Graces: Julia & Delta

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cat lovers, we have some new members you can add to your family!

Both Julia and Delta are available for adoption through Saving Graces 4 Felines.

Julia is the brown tabby cat. Volunteers say she was found running through Evans Street lost and scared. She was only six weeks old when a volunteer from Saving Graces found her. Luckily, she is doing great now.

Volunteers say she is a little shy at first until you bring out toys! She loves to play.

Delta is the white tabby. Volunteers say she is trusting and affectionate. She also loves to play and make funny faces!

Both of these adorable cats are available for adoption and can be seen at PetSmart by appointment.

