Safety measures help people beat the heat at Lions Water Adventure

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Hot temperatures recently may have had you thinking about going to the beach or the pool to cool down.

You can do that in Kinston at the Lions Water Adventure.

The water park has been open several weeks now and officials say they have put a lot of safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those measures include people required to wear face coverings upon entry and when moving throughout the park. Guests are not required to wear face coverings when using the swimming pools.

Each day they limit tickets and people are encouraged to purchase those in advance.

Zach Brown, Swim Club Management Group Executive Director says, “There is a lot of fun things to do for everyone in the family. We are open Thursday through Monday and definitely things to do and have fun in the sun while doing it safely in a clean environment. Following all safety procedures we can to make sure everyone has a fun and safe time.”

Extra staff members are also on duty to clean and sanitize the locker rooms, life jackets, tubes and other high touch points in the area.

Social distancing in the park is also highly encouraged and throughout the park, sanitation stations are available for customers to use.

