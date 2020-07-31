Advertisement

Pitt Count suspending COVID-19 testing due to storm

Pitt County health say their testing sites will be closed on both Monday and Tuesday.
Pitt County health say their testing sites will be closed on both Monday and Tuesday.(WDBJ7 Photo)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - At least one county here in Eastern Carolina is suspending its COVID-19 testing program because of Hurricane Isaias.

Pitt County health officials announced Friday afternoon that their testing sites will be closed on both Monday and Tuesday.

Dr. John Silvernail, county health director, said if the storm impacts the county their staff would need to be used for storm response, such as emergency shelter work.

Silvernail said right now there are no plans for extended suspension of their testing services.

