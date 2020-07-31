Pitt Count suspending COVID-19 testing due to storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - At least one county here in Eastern Carolina is suspending its COVID-19 testing program because of Hurricane Isaias.

Pitt County health officials announced Friday afternoon that their testing sites will be closed on both Monday and Tuesday.

Dr. John Silvernail, county health director, said if the storm impacts the county their staff would need to be used for storm response, such as emergency shelter work.

“Whether this storm brings significant damage to our community or not, the planning required to ensure the safety of our staff, and the hundreds of clients they serve, must be taken now.”

Silvernail said right now there are no plans for extended suspension of their testing services.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.