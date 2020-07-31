Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Heat advisory; Scattered PM storms

Temperatures will be hot and in the mid 90s on Friday. The heat index near 107º
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: HIGH

Friday

Temps will run a bit hotter Friday with mid 90s combining with the muggy air to push the heat index to around 107°. A heat advisory will be in effect from noon through 7pm across eastern Carolina. Scattered thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon with northern counties having the best chance along with the sea breeze areas a few miles inland from the coast.

Saturday & Sunday

A stationary front will stay parked over Virginia through the weekend keeping us stuck in the hot and muggy airmass. Hurricane Isaias will track closer to our area so stay tuned for possible watches being issued for our area. The storm’s impacts would likely be felt Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the low 90s with winds out of the south to southwest. Scattered, afternoon storms will be possible both days with the rain chance running around 30%. The heat index will continue to push 100°.

Latest Track Isaias; 11 am Update

By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Isaias is a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph. Hurricane warnings have been posted for the Bahamas.

Weather Authority Forecast for July 30, 2020

Weather Authority Forecast July 30, 2020

Weather Authority Forecast for 7-26-2020 8PM

Hanna weakens to a tropical depression

By Charlie Ironmonger, Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Gonzalo and Hanna will be tracking westward into the weekend. The storms pose no threat to eastern North Carolina.

Above average temperatures were the global norm in June

By Charlie Ironmonger
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts recently released global heat anomalies for June 2020. The data shows last month, the global average nearly matched the record set back in 2019.

Weather Authority Forecast for 7-19-2020 8PM

Weather Authority Forecast for 7-18-2020 8PM

Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, July 16th at 4:30am

Wednesday Update: Comet Neowise and the ISS viewing times

By Matt Engelbrecht
Comet NEOWISE will be visible in ENC for the next few nights. The International Space Station will also come over.