Phillip’s Forecast: Heat advisory; Scattered PM storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: HIGH

Friday

Temps will run a bit hotter Friday with mid 90s combining with the muggy air to push the heat index to around 107°. A heat advisory will be in effect from noon through 7pm across eastern Carolina. Scattered thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon with northern counties having the best chance along with the sea breeze areas a few miles inland from the coast.

Saturday & Sunday

A stationary front will stay parked over Virginia through the weekend keeping us stuck in the hot and muggy airmass. Hurricane Isaias will track closer to our area so stay tuned for possible watches being issued for our area. The storm’s impacts would likely be felt Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the low 90s with winds out of the south to southwest. Scattered, afternoon storms will be possible both days with the rain chance running around 30%. The heat index will continue to push 100°.