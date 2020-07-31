Advertisement

New meal plans for the fall vary by school district

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many school districts have done curbside pick-up or delivery for school lunches this summer. But with the new school year coming up, that might change for some.

For Pitt County Schools, curbside drop-off will end on August 6th. When the school year starts back up with a mix of in-person and online learning, students will split into two groups and switch off with learning at school and at home each week.

For their meals, students on campus will eat at school and get to-go meals on Friday to bring home for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, during their week of at-home learning, they can pick up meals on Wednesday curbside at the school for the rest of the week.

However, for school districts doing remote-only learning, like Hyde County, many don’t have a solid plan in place just yet. Hyde County Schools hopes they can drop off meals with their school buses like they did in the spring, but the state will have to sign off on that.

Overall, schools just want to make sure they’re feeding their kids like they would during a normal school year.

“We don’t want to let the community down,” explained Chris Worsley, an employee of Pitt County Schools. “We want to make sure that we’re still providing what’s necessary for them because not only are we hurting but they’re hurting as well.”

Steve Basnight, the superintendent for Hyde County Schools, agrees. “The challenges are tremendous, but I think there’s a lot of people meeting those challenges head on and doing the best we can to do everything we can to help our kids,” he said.

For families who qualify for free and reduced meal plans, the state is helping out financially to make sure they get all their meals for free this year.

Pitt County Schools encourages parents who need meal benefits to fill out a free and reduced meal application if they haven’t already.

