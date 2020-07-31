Advertisement

New location for Pollocksville senior nutrition program

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There will be a new site for the senior nutrition program in a Jones County community starting next week.

The new location for nutrition services in Pollocksville will move to the town’s volunteer fire department on Beaufort Road on Monday.

Organizers say the location is the only change.

The hours it’s open, and all events, services, and programs will stay the same, even bingo.

Anyone with questions can call 252-448-2581.

